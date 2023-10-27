Madhya Pradesh: 11 Candidates File Papers

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Filing of the nomination papers for the ensuing assembly elections has been speeded up as a total of 11 nomination papers were filed on Friday. Congress candidate Paras Saklecha and Bhartiya Swarnim Yug Party candidate Vijay Singh Yadav filed their respective nomination papers from Ratlam city assembly seat.

Saklecha’s rally commenced from Bajna bus stand and reached the new collectorate. From Sailana assembly seat Congress candidate Harsh Vijay Gehlot Guddu filed his nomination papers. From Jaora assembly seat BJP candidate Rajendra Pande has filed nomination papers.

From Alot assembly seat, Premchand Guddu has filed his nomination papers as Congress candidate. Ramesh Malviya, independent, also filed his nomination papers from Alot assembly seat.

An interesting scenario has emerged in the Ratlam rural assembly seat as a three-cornered fight has become a certainty though a section of Congress was still making efforts to get a ticket in place of the declared Congress candidate Laxman Singh Dindor.

Dr Abhay Ohari filed his nomination papers as an independent candidate from Ratlam rural seat. Ohari was still making efforts to get a Congress ticket.

Congress candidate Laxman Singh Dindor also filed his nomination papers.

Meanwhile, BJP candidate Mathuralal Damor drew attention of the people in a unique way as he reached the collectorate to file his nomination papers by riding a tractor along with his supporters.