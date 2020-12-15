Madhya Pradesh: 10th, 12th classes to resume from December 18

Parmar has directed that certificates would be given to the schools which perform well as per Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's orders. On the basis of the schools' performances, necessary arrangement for certifying schools on the basis of gold, silver and bronze category.

Under 'Our Home, Our School', certificates would be given to teachers who teach well every week. 'Mega Parent Teachers Meet' at the state level would be organised for direct interaction with parents along with alumni of the schools. A draft would be prepared for the transfer and rationalisation policy of teachers based on their teaching performance.

The Education Minister has directed distribution of textbooks or workbooks to children of migrant workers on the government's education portal and on the basis of a survey conducted at the district level along with education and living arrangements for children of migrant workers in collaboration with social organisations and the district administration.

