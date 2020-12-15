Madhya Pradesh: Ex-union minister Sartaj Singh to be back in BJP after 25-month gap, home coming at farmers’ convention in Bhopal today

BHOPAL: Former union minister Sartaj Singh will be back in BJP after 25-month hiatus. He had joined Congress party during state assembly elections in 2018 as he was among many BJP veterans who were denied ticket probably because of their advanced age. “If you have something like this in mind, frame rules. Having been in public life for decades, I would have gone into depression sitting at home. It’s difficult to emerge without a stain on your character in politics, but I did so despite being an MP five times and an MLA twice because I always believed that we are custodians of money meant for development of people,’’ the 78-year-old Singh had said after joining the Congress party.

Sarjaj Singh is likely to join BJP at farmers’ convention to be held in the city on Tuesday noon. The ground work for his home coming was laid at CM house three days back in presence of chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, state BJP president VD Sharma and party MP Jyotiraditya Scindia.

At the farmers’ convention, Scindia supporters Rajendra Thakur, Mukesh Agnihotri, Dharmendra Rathore are also likely to join BJP. Sartaj Singh Chhatwal served was state PWD minister in BJP government. He became MP in 2004. He represented Hoshangabad constituency for four terms. In November 2018, he joined the Congress party. He also served as union cabinet minister, health and family welfare from 16 May 1996 to 1 June 1996.