Madhya Pradesh: 10-yr RI to two for using fake SIM cards to threaten doctor in Neemuch

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): First Additional Session Judge, Sonal Chaurasiya awarded 10-year rigorous imprisonment (RI) to two persons for using fake SIM cards to threaten doctor. A fine of Rs 10,000 was also imposed on each of them.

Additional Public Prosecutor Imraan Khan said that on June 22, 2016, Dr Ramesh Dak received threat calls from an unknown number.

On the basis of his complaint, a case was registered with Neemuch Cantt police station. During investigation, it was revealed that accused identified as Satyanarayan Sharma (36) of Sankriya village and Govind Rathore (35) of Dhamottar village in Pratapgarh district fraudulently obtained documents of Hiralal and bought the SIM with fake signature.

In its order, the court observed that the prosecution successfully proved the case against the two and pronounced them guilty of the offence.