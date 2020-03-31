Madhya Pradesh: 10 Prisoners from Jobat Sub Jail released on 45-day interim bail

Jobat: On the orders of Supreme Court, 10 prisoners were released from Jobat Sub Jail on 45-day interim bail as informed by deputy jail superintendent Kusumlata Baghel.

Apart from this, health department officer Dr Vijay Baghel, said that after extensive investigation of the travel history they have quarantined 17 families in urban areas and over 750 households in rural areas. There is a strict prohibition of the movement of people without necessary reasons, yet many people have been loitering openly in public places. The administration has decided to take strict action after understanding the gravity of the situation and have decided to lock up the miscreants.

Since the lockdown in the country, only three marked vegetable markets and dairies have been open for the convenience of people till 10 am in Jobat. Rest all of the establishments have been closed down.