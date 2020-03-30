Coronavirus news of Madhya Pradesh: Bhopal to get 20 high tech corona isolation wards on track soon

BHOPAL: High tech COVID-19 isolation wards soon will be on railway tracks in the state capital as the railways is preparing 20 coaches in Nishatpura coach factory for this purpose. These coaches will be as per medical protocol to treat COVID-19 cases with social distancing.

Five lakh gas victims in state capital are most vulnerable to COVID-19 virus as they are already having respiratory problem, lung infections etc.

Previously, the gas victims had written letters to all top authorities regarding their medical facilities and diagnosis in connection with COVID-19 threat. Now the railways has responded positively to gas victims’ request.

However, many railway zones have already either converted rail coaches into isolation wards or preparing for it foreseeing future requirements.

As per gas victims, the big population is a matter of major concern for any city in view of the coronavirus outbreak.

DRM Uaday Bornwanker, talking to Free Press, said, “Such a big size of population who are vulnerable to COVID-19 is really great concern. So the railway is preparing 20 coaches fully equipped with medical facilities. They will be isolation wards on railway tracks. Within 20 days, they will be ready. The work is at war footing. Taking serious note of that Bhopal is having population of five lakh gas victims who have already respiratory problems so they are most vulnerable to COVID-19. So, this step has been taken.”

Railways has already appealed SHGs, NGO to provide sanitizers, liquid handwash, gloves and masks. Western-Central Railway (WCR) has demanded information regarding NGOs and SHGs (suppliers) to meet these requirements.