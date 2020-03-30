Coronavirus in India: Amit Malviya shares video of 'mass spraying' in Kerala

The novel coronavirus has brought to the news many stories of inhuman treatment, curfew problems and so on.

One of the biggest topics at present is that of migrant workers who are struggling to make their way homewards. While several state governments have facilitated their commute, others have assured that they would be provided with food and shelter wherever they are.

On Monday, netizens were outraged after a video surfaced showing Uttar Pradesh police officials spraying migrants with disinfectant after they reached the state amid a nationwide lockdown. General secretary of the All India Congress Committee, Priyanka Gandhi took to Twitter, sharing a video of the incident and urging officials to not participate in such "inhuman work".