'Who are you trying to kill, coronavirus or humans?': Video of UP authorities spraying chemical solution on migrants goes viral; Twitter reacts

Thousands of jobless workers, walking from their work towns to their native villages in Uttar Pradesh hundreds of kilometres amid the coronavirus lockdown, are not being welcomed back in a very unusual manner.

A video is doing rounds on social media in which shows migrant labourers and their families were forced to take bath in chemical solution upon their entry in Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh.

After the video went viral on social media, netizens took to Twitter and slammed Uttar Pradesh government for the plight of the migrant workers. Many also questioned the state government whether it is trying to kill the coronavirus or its own people.

While slamming Uttar Pradesh government one user said, "Spraying migrant labourers with disinfectants. What are they, animals? Did you spray this disinfectant on the passengers you airlifted from various countries?" While another user said, "Right there a human tragedy unfolding."

Here’s what Twitter had to say: