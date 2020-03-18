Coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh: Doctor contracts disease after interacting with patient who returned from Canada, several quarantined

A resident doctor posted at King George Medical University, Lucknow contracted the coronavirus while treating a patient who had returned from Canada.
Now, all the people who have been in touch with this doctor for the last few days need to be quarantined & tested.
This is a developing story.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)