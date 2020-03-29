'Stay where you are': After hundreds of migrants gather in Delhi amid lockdown; Kejriwal appeals for social distancing

A day after migrants began flocking in hundreds to Delhi's Anand Vihar Bus Stand while attempting to return home, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has appealed to them to stay put.

"A large number of people are returning from cities they work in to their villages due to the coronavirus lockdown. I appeal to them, please stay wherever you are," he said.

Speaking about the incident on Saturday, Kejriwal said that he had seen pictures of the "gathering of thousands of people".