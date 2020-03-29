ArrestKejriwal trends on Twitter after hundreds of migrants gather to board home-bound buses amid coronavirus lockdown

In times of crisis, one's first instinct is to retreat to a place of safety, surrounded by familiar, friendly faces. The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has forced a pan-India lockdown and created a situation of panic.

With #DeclareEmergency and #ArrestKejariwal (unfortunately with the wrong spelling) trending on Twitter, we thought a bit of an explanation might be helpful.

While people are being urged to stay home, and all except essential services have been prohibited from functioning, not everyone has had the luxury of staying safely ensconced in their homes.

Migrant workers have found themselves left without work or any means of returning home. With most public transportation halted until the 14th of April, many have reportedly taken it upon themselves to walk home. Various state governments too have come forward to ferry them homewards.