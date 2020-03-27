Photo

Long walk home: Migrant workers are trudging hundreds of kilometres to get back to their native places

By FPJ Web Desk

Photo Credit: ANI

The coronavirus-enforced lockdown has triggered a mass exodus of migrant workers hailing from different states. The migrant labourers embarked journey to their native villages on foot.

After lockdown many Migrant workers embarked journey to their native villages on as all modes of public transport were shut due to the 21-day nationwide lockdown imposed to combat the spread the novel coronavirus.

In Delhi-NCR region and Gujarat, hundreds of migrant labourers from Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan were seen walking for days to reach their homes which was about 200 to 300 km away. A group of 27 migrant labourers, who work in West Bengal's Hooghly district, walked about 160 km to reach Dumka in Jharkhand on Thursday.

Maharashtra Police on Thursday found over 300 migrant workers holed up inside two container trucks meant for carrying essential commodities from Telangana to Rajasthan.

Here are some photos of Migrant workers walking back to their villages:

Migrant labourers walk the distance as they leave for their respective villages on the second day of the lockdown announced for the entire country in New Delhi on Thursday.
Photo Credit: ANI
Migrant labourers on board a three wheeler transport rickshaw as they leave for their respective villages on the second day of the lockdown announced for the entire country in Surat on Thursday.
Photo Credit: ANI
Migrant labourers walk on foot with families for their homes as they not found any transport to return nationwide lockdown to get control the spreading of coronavirus disease, in Surat on Thursday.
Photo Credit: ANI
Migrant labourers along with their families walk on a road after they couldn't find any transport vehicle to return to their native places, durng the complete lockdown to contain the coronavirus spread, in Surat, Thursday, March 26
Migrant labourers walk the distance as they didn't find any transport facility on the second day of the lockdown announced for the entire country in Surat on Thursday.
