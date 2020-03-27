Long walk home: Migrant workers are trudging hundreds of kilometres to get back to their native places

The coronavirus-enforced lockdown has triggered a mass exodus of migrant workers hailing from different states. The migrant labourers embarked journey to their native villages on foot.

After lockdown many Migrant workers embarked journey to their native villages on as all modes of public transport were shut due to the 21-day nationwide lockdown imposed to combat the spread the novel coronavirus.

In Delhi-NCR region and Gujarat, hundreds of migrant labourers from Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan were seen walking for days to reach their homes which was about 200 to 300 km away. A group of 27 migrant labourers, who work in West Bengal's Hooghly district, walked about 160 km to reach Dumka in Jharkhand on Thursday.

Maharashtra Police on Thursday found over 300 migrant workers holed up inside two container trucks meant for carrying essential commodities from Telangana to Rajasthan.

Here are some photos of Migrant workers walking back to their villages: