Coronavirus in India: Gautam Adani-led Adani Foundation contributes Rs 100 crore to PM-CARES Fund

Earlier in the day, the Adani Group had tweeted information about additional contributions being made by it.

This included donation of Rs. 5 crore to the Gujarat Chief Minister's Relief Fund and Rs. 1 crore to the Maharashtra Chief Minister's Relief Fund. Alongside, the Foundation was also stitching over 1.2 lakh masks that would be used by the police and health workers as well as the community at large.

The Foundation had also distributed protection kits to an Ahmedabad Hospital. The Adani GAIMS Hospital in Gujarat, they said, was fully equipped to take in COVID-19 patients.