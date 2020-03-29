Coronavirus in India: Gautam Adani-led Adani Foundation contributes Rs 100 crore to PM-CARES Fund

The Adani Foundation on Sunday donated Rs 100 crore to the new relief fund set up by the government to fight the novel coronavirus outbreak.
"Adani Foundation is humbled to contribute Rs. 100 crore to the PM-CARES Fund in this hour of India's battle against COVID-19. Adani Group will further contribute additional resources to support the governments and fellow citizens in these testing times," Gautam Adani, the Chairman of the Group had taken to Twitter to annunce.
Earlier in the day, the Adani Group had tweeted information about additional contributions being made by it.
This included donation of Rs. 5 crore to the Gujarat Chief Minister's Relief Fund and Rs. 1 crore to the Maharashtra Chief Minister's Relief Fund. Alongside, the Foundation was also stitching over 1.2 lakh masks that would be used by the police and health workers as well as the community at large.
The Foundation had also distributed protection kits to an Ahmedabad Hospital. The Adani GAIMS Hospital in Gujarat, they said, was fully equipped to take in COVID-19 patients.
