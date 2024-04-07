Madhya Pardesh: Pre-Election Security Mock Drill Conducted In Kukshi | FP Photo

Kukshi (Madhya Pradesh): In anticipation of the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections, the forces from four police stations in the Kukshi section underwent a mock riot drill under the leadership of SDOP Sunil Gupta. Scheduled for May, the Lok Sabha elections in Dhar district have prompted SP Manoj Kumar Singh to issue directives to all police station in-charges and SDOPs across the district to maintain vigilance and readiness.

The mandate includes conducting drill exercises within their respective areas and subdivisions to prepare for potential unrest during the elections. Personnel from Kukshi, Bagh and Tanda police stations, Dahi and Nisarpur outposts, Dehri police line and SDOP Kukshi office staff gathered on a field in Kukshi after responding to these instructions.

Under the supervision of SDOP Sunil Gupta, the forces were briefed on handling riot situations, including the lawful use of force, tear gas deployment, baton usage and firearm protocols.

The mock drill was overseen by SDOP Sunil Gupta along with Subedar Nitesh Rathore, Tanda TI Gulab Singh, Dahi TI Dilip Tadevla and Dehri outpost in-charge Jagdish Chauhan. Approximately 70 personnel from various police stations participated in the exercise, ensuring they are well-prepared to maintain peace and security during the upcoming elections.