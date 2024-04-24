Madhya Pardesh: 7-Month Old Child Dead, 13 Injured In Two Road Accidents In Khandwa | Representational Image

Khandwa (Madhya Pardesh): A seven-month-old child was killed and 13 others injured in two separate road accidents in Khandwa district on Wednesday, officials said. In Adakheda forest, seven tribal dance artistes were injuredáafter a pick-up van carrying them overturned in the forest area on Wednesday.

The incident occurred near Khalwa region. The tribal dance artistes were en route from Maharashtra to Harda, MP, for a dance performance scheduled in Harda when the accident occurred.

The mishap occurred when the driver lost control of the wheels and the pickup vehicle overturned in forest. Being informed, an emergency medical ambulance and police rushed to spot and launched a rescue operation. With the help of locals, they swiftly transported all injured to a nearby hospital in Khalwa.

In another accident, a seven-month-old child died and six devotees from Maharashtra were injured after a speeding car collided with a treeáon Omkareshwar Road on Wednesday afternoon. The accident occurred between Moratakka and Thapna villages.

The group, who had visited the revered Omkareshwar temple, was en route to Maharashtra when the accident occurred. The child, identified as Kunal, lost his life on the spot, while the injuredáwere rushedáto Sanawad Civil Hospital, from where theyáwere referredáto Indore. Ganesh, Ramsingh, Vishnu, Beena, Sneha and Khushi sustained severe injuries in the crash.