Madhy Pradesh: BSG launches Drive To Save Animals And Birds From Heatwaves

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): The Bharat Scouts & Guides district association, along with Garoth Higher Secondary School, Kotra Bujurg village, initiated a drive to protect animals and birds from the intense summer heat. Spearheaded by Rajesh Kumar Pandya and Pragati Patidar, the team installed bird feeders and water stations across various locations.

To ensure the birds have access to water, a cocoon was planted at Kalpavriksha and another at the Higher Secondary School campus. Additionally, the team provided water services at the Kalpavriksha campus water hut.

Participants included Scouts & Guides children Vikas Verma, Umesh Mehar, Rohit Verma, Suhani Meghwal, Bhavana Dhobi, Sadhna Sen and Muskaan Mukesh, alongside Scouts & Guides development block in-charge Rajesh Kumar Pandya. The initiative was supported by the Red Cross children and reported by district Scouts & Guides spokesperson Mohammad Omar Shaikh.

Madhy Pradesh: Masti Ki Pathshala Concludes In Ratlam

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Masti ki Pathshala, a summer camp organized by the Railway Women Welfare Organisation Ratlam Division, concluded with a vibrant ceremony. Divisional railway manager Rajneesh Kumar and president of the Western Railway Women Welfare Organization Sapna Aggarwal presented participation certificates to all the children.

The concluding programme featured an attractive exhibition showcasing the creative works of children in rangoli, art and craft. Additionally, children displayed their skills in dance, zumba and martial arts, highlighting the diverse activities they engaged in during the camp.

The summer camp was designed for the children of railway employees, offering them a range of activities such as rangoli and drawing, art and craft, dance and zumba, and martial arts. Trained teachers were enlisted to provide professional instruction in these areas, ensuring a comprehensive learning experience for the participants.

The event was graced by additional divisional railway manager Ashfaq Ahmed, along with all branch officers and officials of the Western Railway Women Welfare Organization Ratlam Division. The successful completion of Masti ki Pathshala was celebrated with enthusiasm, marking a memorable and enriching summer for the children involved.