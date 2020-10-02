Made no financial provision for IIFA awards, says Kamal Nath

The then Congress government had not made any financial provision to organise IFFA awards in the state. Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is misleading on the issue. Former chief minister Kamal Nath stated this while talking to media here on Friday.

Earlier in the day, Chouhan has stated that he did not believe in such programmes. In response, Nath claimed that CM Chouhan is one of the best show makers in this field. “In last 15 years, he has made a spectacle out of many things,” he added. Responding to a query, he said BJP wants to win election with the help of government machinery. “The officers who keep BJP badges in their pockets are given transfers in the poll bound assembly constituencies,” he added.

He asked police to honour their uniforms and work accordingly. “I will keep account everything before and during elections,” he warned. Nath appreciated PWD minister Gopal Bhargava’s frank opinion on health services of the state. He asked minister to keep working in the field.