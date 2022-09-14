Lumpy virus fear: Bhagwat Katha organised in Sailana to protect cows

Sailana (Madhya Pradesh): Lumpy skin disease which affects cattle and even causes the death of cattle has been spreading on a large-scale in the region. In order to pray for the protection of cows from the deadly virus, a seven-day-long Shreemad Bhagwat Katha has been organised by Charbhuja Nath Mitra Mandal in Sailana.

The Bhagwat Geeta will be recited by different saints such as 1008 Mahamandaleshwar Atul Swaranand Saraswati Maharaj, 1008 Anand Giri Maharaj, Madhuri Seeta from Omkareshwar, Acharya Om Prakash, Dinesh Vyas Guru and among others.

Ahead of this week-long spiritual feast, revered saints besides other team members paid their reverence to Mother Cow by offering jaggery to 591 cows and sought divine blessings. The katha kick-started with a procession called Kalash Yatra from Rangbadi Colony, wherein hundreds of women carrying sacred Kalash marched through the city.

During the entire yatra route, devotees were welcomed with petals of flowers. The procession concluded at Gaushala.