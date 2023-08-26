Low Cost Of Chandrayaan Launch Due To Indian Scientists' Ingenuity: Minister | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): “Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) plans to launch its first-ever Solar Mission Aditya L-1 on September 2.

ISRO scientists are working day and night to make this mission successful,” said Jitendra Singh, minister of state for PMO, science and technology, department of atomic energy and space, while talking to this correspondent here on Friday.

He was in the city to participate in the 26th national e-governance conference. The media interaction was organised by ‘Sansad Seva Sankalp’ at Brilliant Convention Centre on Friday.

Asked about the ISRO’s plans for Aditya L-1 Solar Mission, Mission Venus and Mars-2, minister Singh said that the country’s first Solar Mission Adilya L-1 would be launched on September 2, if weather permits.

If the weather does not support it, then its launch may be extended for a few days. The spacecraft will observe the Sun's photosphere, chromosphere, and outermost layers.

Talking about the launch of Mars-2 he said that Mars-1 is still working well, and Mission Venus is being planned by ISRO. Talking about the success of Chandrayaan-3, Singh said that its success has put India in the front row of nations.

It will explore the availability of water, minerals and life. Experiments by Lander and Rover of Chandrayaan-3 started yesterday. Chandrayaan-3 is also cost-effective.

The cost of this mission is merely Rs 600 cr while the cost of the Russian Lunar Mission was Rs 1600 cr. The reason for the reduced cost is the ingenuity of the Indian scientists, Singh said.

National Research Foundation to boost R&D in country: Singh

On the request of MP Shankar Lalwani, minister Jitendra Singh also briefed about the constitution of National Research Foundation, whose bill was recently passed by the Parliament.

He said that a seed fund of Rs 50,000 cr has been earmarked for the Foundation and the government and the private sector together will spend this amount on research and development.

