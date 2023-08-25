MP: 1920 Kalyanis, Over 5000 Challenged People Receive Assistance Of 137 Crores

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In the last 5 years, Rs 38.40 crore were given to 1920 Kalyanis who remarried under the Mukhyamantri Kalyani Vivah Yojna and Rs 98.75 crore to 5,475 beneficiaries under the Nishaktjan Vivah Sahayata Yojna Kalyani Yojana beneficiaries Ramvati Yadav, Chia Baman will be given Rs. 2 lakh, while Shri Shivcharan Prajapati and Preeti Kumari will get Rs. 2 lakh each. Murlidhar and Gita Moorjani will get Rs one lakh at the Divyang Panchayat to be held at Bhopal.

On the other hand, in the Civil Services Promotion Scheme, Divyang Kumari Kavita Singh and Pramod will be given an amount of Rs. 2 lakh each for the preparation of preliminary examination.

Rs 2 lakh means a lot for household

"No matter how much you praise brother Shivraj Singh Chouhan, it is less." This is the opinion of Ramvati Yadav of Bhopal. "For us, this government is everything. After 6 years of my marriage, my husband suddenly developed chest pain and died before reaching the hospital. I had two small children. I felt as if there was only darkness in life. In such a situation Dayaram, a mechanic by profession, remarried me. The government will give us Rs 2 lakh under the Mukhyamantri Kalyani Marriage Assistance Scheme. With this I will settle my household again. Rupees 1000 from Ladli Bahna has also helped me a lot."

Mukesh Baman, who works in the Irrigation Department, has remarried Chia Baman, who lost her husband after a few years of marriage. Chia says Rs 2 lakh means a lot for her household.

Provision of providing Rs. 1 lakh

Shivcharan Prajapati is Divyang by one leg. Preeti, who married him, will be given an amount of Rs. 2 lakh under the scheme. Whereas both Muralidhar and Gita Moorjani are Divyang in one leg. They will be given an amount of Rs. 1 lakh. In the scheme, there is a provision to provide assistance of Rs. 1 lakh in case both of the couple are Divyang and Rs. 1 lakh in case one of them is Divyang.

