Madhya Pradesh Emerging As India's Sports Hub

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh is emerging faster as India's Sports Hub with improving sports infrastructure at pace. The first phase construction of International Sports Complex at Nathu Barkheda costing Rs 176 crore, construction of athletic and hockey stadium is underway.

Multipurpose indoor stadium and multiple sports facilities will be available soon in the second phase involving a cost of Rs 174 crore and in the next phase at a cost of Rs 593 crore.

"Break dance" and "e-sports" academies are coming up

Two "break dance" and "e-sports" academies are coming up. Both are included in the Olympic and Asian Games as medal winning sports.

In order to encourage women's football and junior team, a programme will be started with the joint effort of Football Association of India. Under the Mukhyamantri Khel Yojana, sports infrastructure is being built up upto block level.

MP has become strong competitor with Haryana and Maharashtra

Madhya Pradesh has now become a strong competitor with Haryana and Maharashtra in respect of sports facilities. It is even far ahead in some spheres. The sports scenario has completely changed in the last decade and a half.

MP - the only state having maximum number of sports academies

Madhya Pradesh is the only state having maximum number of sports academies and training centres. From 2006 to 2015, 11 sports academies have been opened. These academies help players receive high-level training from high performance coaches and use modern training facilities. Many players have made their mark at national and international levels.

There has been a historic increase in the budget of the Sports Department. This year a budget provision of Rs 738.13 crore has been made. The State has maximum number of astro turf hockey grounds. As many as 12 hockey synthetic turf are there and 7 grounds are being constructed at pace. Similarly 5 athletics synthetic tracks have been constructed and 8 tracks are taking shape. The State's Shooting, Equestrian and Water Sports Academies have world-class infrastructure with all advanced technology and modern facilities have no parallel at present.

An international level sports complex is coming up

An international level sports complex is coming up soon on 100 acres of land at Nathu Barkheda in Bhopal. It will have athletic track and field, athletic stadium, outdoor sports area, practice hockey ground, hockey stadium, indoor stadium, centre of excellence for football and football ground, which will have two natural and one artificial turf.

World's best shooting academy is situated in Bishankhedi Bhopal

The world's best shooting academy is situated in Bishankhedi Bhopal. In the Madhya Pradesh State Shooting Academy of Excellence, along with shooting ranges of 10, 25 and 50 meters, the best final range has also been prepared, built to match international standards. The academy has 5 trap and skeet shooting ranges. International Shooting Sports Federation (ISSF) President Luciano Rossi has hailed the world-class shooting infrastructure during his visit to Bhopal for the World Cup Championships.

