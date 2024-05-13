 MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Phase 4 Polling Begins Across 8 Seats
e-Paper Get App
HomeElections-2018MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Phase 4 Polling Begins Across 8 Seats

MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Phase 4 Polling Begins Across 8 Seats

Of the eight seats, five are reserved for SCs/STs.

Harshita MaheshwariUpdated: Monday, May 13, 2024, 07:49 AM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The voting in the state commenced at 7 am on Monday for the third phase of Lok Sabha elections 2024 across eight parliamentary constituencies in the state, including Khandwa, Indore, Mandsaur, Ratlam, Dhar, Khargone, Ujjain and Dewas. The voters can be seen enthusiastic, who arrived early and queued up at polling stations to cast their votes.

Of the eight seats, five are reserved for SCs/STs. They are -- Ratlam (ST), Dhar (ST), Khargone (ST), Ujjain (SC) and Dewas (SC). Madhya Pradesh has 29 Lok Sabha seats with 10 reserved -- ST (6) and SC (4).

Read Also
MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Chhappan Offers ‘Free Breakfast’ Today
article-image

The polling in 21 other Lok Sabha seats in Madhya Pradesh was held in the previous three phases on April 19, April 26, and May 7. A total of 74 candidates -- 69 men and five women -- are in the fray in the fourth phase, Madhya Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Anupam Ranjan said on Sunday. Voting began at 7 a.m. and will end at 6 p.m. for which 18,007 polling stations have been set up in the eight constituencies. There are 1,63,70,654 eligible voters, including 82,48,091 men, 81,22,175 women, and 388 third-gender persons, the CEO said.

The eight constituencies spread over 64 Assembly segments in 15 districts in the state's Malwa-Nimar region are considered the bastion of the BJP. The Indore Lok Sabha seat has the maximum number of 14 candidates while Khargone has the least number of nominees at five. Of the eight seats, Indore also has the highest number of eligible voters at 25,26,803, while Ujjain has the least 17,98,704 voters, the CEO said.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Phase 4 Polling Begins Across 8 Seats

MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Phase 4 Polling Begins Across 8 Seats

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi Calls For 'Democracy Duty' As Voting Begins In 4th Phase

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi Calls For 'Democracy Duty' As Voting Begins In 4th Phase

Go And Get Yourself Inked: Indore Votes, BJP Vs NOTA In City

Go And Get Yourself Inked: Indore Votes, BJP Vs NOTA In City

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Voting Begins For 96 Seats Across 10 States & UT In 4th Phase Of Polls

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Voting Begins For 96 Seats Across 10 States & UT In 4th Phase Of Polls

MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Chhappan Offers ‘Free Breakfast’ Today

MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Chhappan Offers ‘Free Breakfast’ Today