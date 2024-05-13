MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Chhappan Offers ‘Free Breakfast’ Today

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): If you vote early in the morning then you can quicky go for a ‘free’ breakfast at Chhappan Dukaan on Monday after getting yourself inked.

The shops keepers’ association of Chhappan Dukaan have decided to offer poha, jalebis and ice-cream free-of-cost to those who cast their votes in the early hours of polling in Lok Sabha polls.

According to shop owners, the decision to offer free food items was taken at a meeting of these commercial establishments chaired by District Magistrate Asheesh Singh.

‘We want to make Indore Lok Sabha constituency number one in the country in terms of voting and for this, the help of commercial establishments is being taken,’ DM Singh said.

Gunjan Sharma, president of the merchant association of the city's famous chaat-chowpatty food hub ‘56 shops’, said that people who vote between 7 am and 9 am will be served free poha and jalebi at the most famous place in the city.

‘Senior citizens casting their votes during this period and youth voting for the first time in their life will be served free ice cream along with poha and jalebi at our chaat-chowpatty. For availing this offer, they have to show the indelible ink mark on their finger to shopkeepers,’ he said.

Some other commercial establishments in the city have offered to serve delicacies like noodles and Manchurian free-of-cost to people who vote in the morning hours, officials said.

Indore Lok Sabha constituency had recorded 69 per cent voting in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. In the upcoming elections, 25.13 lakh people are eligible to vote in this area.