Indore: Sun Break Cloud Cover, Temperature, Humidity Rises | ANANDSHIVRE

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The break in the monsoon rains has been giving a tough time to the citizens for the last couple of days, pulling the day temperature up gradually. As per the meteorological department records, the temperature has increased by three degrees in three days.

The weather remained sunny after a brief spell of intermittent drizzling on Thursday morning. The sky remained clear throughout the day, and sunshine brought relief to the city’s residents from the overcast weather.

However, dark clouds enveloped the city sky again in the evening and the level of humidity also increased, making the weather uncomfortable.

Meanwhile, officials of the regional meteorological department have forecast that the city will continue to witness light showers on Friday and for the next couple of days.

“The monsoon trough at mean sea level continues to pass through Firozpur, Karnal, Meerut, Azamgarh, Patna, Deoghar, Diamond Harbour and thence southeastwards to east-central Bay of Bengal.

The cyclonic circulation over West Uttar Pradesh between 3.1 & 7.6 km above mean sea level tilting southwards with height persists.” met officials said.

Meanwhile, the city’s total rainfall has reached 628.6 mm (24.10 inches). The break in rainfall has increased the humidity level as it was recorded at 92 per cent in the morning and 78 per cent in the evening.

The maximum temperature in the city was recorded at 29.1 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature was recorded at 21.6 degrees Celsius, both at normal.

