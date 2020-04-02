Loot amid Coronavirus crisis in MP: Jaora panchayat procures sanitizer at thrice the price

Jaora: The sanitizer being used for sanitization in the villages is being supplied to the panchayats by the municipality. However, there is a considerable difference of Rs 93 between the amount being taken from Jaora panchayat and Piploda panchayat for the same sanitation mix.

Reportedly, 15 liters of sanitizer is being provided to the panchayats by Jaora municipality to sanitize the villages. It is a prepaid order, and the funds are to be deposited in the municipality account beforehand. However, the amount which is being taken by Jaora panchayat, is triple the amount charged from Piploda panchayat. Jaora district is paying Rs 133 per liter for the mix, whereas for Piploda panchayat pays only Rs 40 per liter. Both the mixes are from the same company. After several complaints, SDM RN Dhote is investigating this case.

Commenting on the matter, he said, “If there is such a difference in the amount being taken by the janpad panchayats for the same mix, then it is a matter of worry. If proven true, then action will be taken on the authorities concerned.”

People observe lockdown properly

However, residents have been following the total lockdown. Administration has given instructions to open only one medical shop out of the four in the town so the remaining three remained completely closed. On Wednesday, the grocery shops, milk dairies and vegetable shops remained open from 7 am and 11 am. On Tuesday, SDM Rahul Namdev Dhote, tehsildar Nityanand Pandey, CSP Vivek Chauhan visited the city to take stock of the situation.