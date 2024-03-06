London Villas Incident: Nabbed In Six Days, Lone Dacoity Accused Gets Bail On 5th Day Of Arrest | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a development which raises questions over police, a local court on Tuesday granted bail to notorious criminal Somla in the high-profile dacoity case linked to the manager of Indian Oil Company in London Villas in the city. After an extensive six-day search across four districts in Madhya Pradesh, Banganga police had picked up Somla from Alirajpur but he managed to get bail on the fifth day of his arrest.

“The court's decision was based on the police's failure to substantiate Somla’s involvement in the crime during the initial hearing,” his advocate claimed. As the police had claimed a breakthrough in the dacoity with the arrest of the main accused Somla from Alirajpur, the court had granted police remand of the accused till March 5. As he was produced in the court again with the application for further remand, the court granted bail to the accused rejecting the police’s request.

“The absence of incriminating items and the inability to establish Somla's connection to the dacoity played a crucial role in the court's decision to grant bail,” his advocate said. This development has sparked skepticism about the police's handling of the case, with questions arising about whether the arrest was influenced by media pressure following police inability to contain crime incidents in the city.

The police countered these doubts by disclosing Somla's extensive criminal record, showcasing more than two dozen registered crimes against him. The upcoming court date will determine the authenticity of the police narrative, leaving the public intrigued about whether the accused is genuinely linked to the recent robbery or if the arrest was an attempt to deflect mounting pressure.

Four still on the run

While Somla was nabbed and got bail, four accused in the dacoity incident are still on the run. As many as 15 police teams from four districts were roped into the task of arresting the accused. On March 1, police had arrested Somla. Despite four days of quizzing, the police could not make him spill the beans.