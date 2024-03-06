Indore: Passing Out Parade For 400 New Constables Held At RAPTC

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Passing out Parade (convocation parade) ceremony concluded for newly-recruited constables at Rustamji Armed Police Training College on Tuesday.

A total of 400 constables participated in the parade and the salute of the parade was taken by chief guest Sanjay Kumar Jha, special director general of police (SDGP, Training). The institution's commander in-charge, Prachi Dwivedi administered the oath to the constables.

Institution head, additional DGP Varun Kapoor welcomed chief guest Sanjay Kumar Jha and presented a memento to him. Kapoor said that during basic training, constables were trained in internal subjects - law, police procedure, police and society, field craft tactics and cyber security and external subjects like yoga, PT, UAC and various types of drills - arms drill, foot drill, Balwa drill, lathi drill and have been made proficient in use and firing of weapons.

Jha inspired new constables to fulfil their duty with honesty by describing police service as the most difficult public service department and encouraged them to be ready to face challenges in the future.

In the convocation parade, inspector general (IG) of police BSF BS Rawat, SP Indore (Rural) Sunil Mehta, besides retired senior police officer Akhilesh Jha, RC Panwar and other distinguished people participated. Assistant commander Vedant Sharma expressed gratitude and commentary of the parade was done by assistant commander Neeti Dandotia.