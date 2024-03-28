Lok Sabha Elections: AROs Appointed In All Assembly Constituencies

Election Commission of India | File pic

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): For the Lok-Sabha Election 2024, Collector and District Election Officer Asheesh Singh has appointed Assembly constituency wise assistant returning officers. These orders were issued according to the guidelines given by the Election Commission of India for the Lok Sabha elections 2024.

As per the order issued on Wednesday, joint collector Ravi Verma is ARO for Assembly Constituency Depalpur, joint collector Omnarayan Singh Badkul for Assembly Constituency Indore-1, joint collector Rakesh Mohan Tripathi for Assembly Constituency Indore-2, Joint Collector Ghanshyam Dhangar for Assembly Constituency Indore-3. joint collector Gopal Singh Verma for Assembly Constituency Indore-4, joint collector Kalyani Pandey for Assembly Constituency Indore-5, incharge deputy collector Vinod Rathore for Assembly Constituency Rau, , deputy collector Ajit Kumar Shrivastava for Sanwer Assembly Constituency and in-charge deputy collector Charanjit Singh Hooda has been appointed ARO for Mhow Assembly Constituency.

Only 5, including candidate, be able to enter Returning Officer's room

Only four persons along with the candidates will be able to enter the Returning Officer's room to file nomination. Only three vehicles will be allowed to enter within 100 metres of the office.

The process of filing nomination will start at 11 am and will continue till 3 pm. No person will be allowed to enter the room or bring documents after 3 pm.

The candidates will have to come to the RO room with all the relevant and necessary documents like nomination form, proof of security deposit, Form-A and B and affidavit etc. If the candidate is not an elector of the same constituency from where he/she is contesting election, then the candidate will have to file a copy of the electoral roll of the constituency concerned or a certified copy of the relevant part of the electoral roll.

A candidate can file four nomination papers for the same constituency. These can be submitted together or separately. Videography of the nomination process will also be done.