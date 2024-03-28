Indore: Films Can Awaken Feelings, Shape Minds, Says Gokulotsavji

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Padma Bhushan Shri Gokulotsavji Maharaj here on Wednesday said that films have such transforming power which can awaken feelings, start conversations and shape minds.

“Filmmaking is an art and the work of artistes is to bring a ray of hope to the world, using a universal language connecting all together,” he said at the inaugural function of the 25th UGC-CEC Educational Film Festival.

Gokulotsavji Maharaj was the chief guest at the inaugural function of the three-day fest, which is being held in the auditorium of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) from Wednesday.

He appreciated the efforts of the Consortium for Educational Communication and Educational Multimedia Research Centre, DAVV, for organising the festival in Indore, the city of many artists and academicians.

In his presidential address, CEC director Prof Jagat Bhushan Nadda lauded the DAVV for proactively promoting digital education and setting an example for universities across India by organising such events.

He also praised the university for its efforts to integrate ICT based tools and technologies for the betterment of its students, reflecting its attempts to live up to its name, following Devi Ahilya’s philosophy of continuously working for her people and leading them holistically.

Recognising the efforts being put in by academicians and educational technologists all over the country in the production of video content, Nadda announced that the festival has been revamped by introducing new categories such as “Best Innovative Lecture” and “Best MOOCs Award” under the banner of Innovative ICT Mediated Learning. “Best Amateur Video” Award has also been introduced to encourage young and upcoming filmmakers.

Vice-chancellor Prof Renu Jain expressed gratitude to Nadda for giving DAVV the opportunity to host the festival during its Diamond Jubilee.

She acknowledged the profound impact of documentary films on life due to their unique ability to transcend barriers of time, space and culture while fostering connections that bridge the gaps between us. She added that documentary films challenge us to confront uncomfortable truths, question our assumptions, and to think of a world where empathy triumphs over indifference.

A total of 19 films will be screened during the three-day festival, to sensitise students and other stakeholders.