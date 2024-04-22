Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP Compromised In UP & Bihar, Alleges Singhar

Dhar (Madhya Pardesh): Levelling a scathing allegation against BJP's electoral strategies and governance, the leader of Opposition and Congress MLA from Gandhwani Umang Singhar asserted that the BJP has compromised with their allies on one seat each in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, indicating a vulnerability in their purported stronghold.

Singhar expressed skepticism regarding BJP's touted electoral slogan of securing 400-plus seats. He contended that ifáthere existed a Modi wave, the party wouldn't need to make concessions withásmalleráfactions.

Highlighting grievances against the BJP government, Singhar pointed to various issues including demonetisation, inflation, COVID-19 fatalities, and the controversial electoral bond system. He alleged that the BJP's fundraising tactics constitute the "world's biggest scam," citing discrepancies in donations and expenditure.

Moreover, Singhar raised concerns about infrastructure projects, particularly the construction of national highways, claiming a staggering Rs 20 crore per kilometre scam as per the Accountant General's report. He demanded transparency regarding the allocation of funds and accountability for the misappropriation of resources.

Singhar's address to party workerswas attendedáby several prominent figures including former MLA Prachi Lal Meda and current MLAs Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat, Surendra Singh Baghel and Pratap Grewal. The gathering also saw the presence of Congress president Kamal Kishore Patidar, City Congress president Tony Chhabra and other party members.