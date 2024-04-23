Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP Candidate Savitri Thakur Files Papers, Envisions Victory Wave

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): In a strategic move marked by auspicious timing, BJP candidate from Dhar-Mhow constituency Savitri Thakur submitted her nomination papers amidst fervent support from party leaders and supporters.

The submission, orchestrated on Tuesday at 12:10 pm, coincided with the auspicious birth anniversary of the revered deity, Lord Hanuman.

District election officer Priyank Mishra presided over the ceremonial submission, which witnessed the presence of notable figures including BJP district president Manoj Somani, Dhar MLA Neena Verma, Dharampuri MLA Kalu Singh Thakur and advocate Sambhaji Rao Gawde.

Expressing her confidence in BJP's leadership under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Savitri Thakur emphasised the relentless development agenda set for the Dhar-Mhow parliamentary constituency. Bolstered by Modi's vision, she articulated a resolute ambition to secure victory with an overwhelming mandate, a sentiment echoed by BJP's district media in-charge, Sanjay Sharma.

Addressing the media persons post-nomination, Thakur debunked electoral controversies surrounding Bhojshala, attributing its handling to judicial directives rather than political agendas. Asserting a sweeping victory projection of 5 lakh votes, she underscored the pervasive "Modi wave" resonating across the nation, anchoring BJP's aspirational goal of achieving the historic 400-seat milestone.

With unwavering faith in Modi's transformative governance, Thakur accentuated the tangible impacts witnessed across sectors, ranging from economic reforms like GST and demonetisation to welfare initiatives targeting housing and insurance, culminating in an enduring trust amongst constituents towards the BJP.