Lok-Sabha Election 2024: First Randomisation Of EVMs Held | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pardseh): The first randomisation of EVMs was done on Friday for all the 9 assembly constituencies of the district. Under this process, the EVMs have been allotted constituency-wise. The randomisation took place in the meeting of representatives of recognised national political parties held under the chairmanship of collector and district election officer Asheesh Singh here at Collector office on Friday.

After the randomisation, EVMs including Ballot Unit (BU), Control Unit (CU) and VVPAT were allotted to all 9 assembly constituencies in the district. After allotment, the said material will be kept in the assembly constituency strong room with complete security.

In the meeting, additional collector Roshan Rai, deputy district election officer Rajendra Raghuvanshi and all the returning officers and officials of related departments were also present. The first randomisation of EVMs was done unanimously in the meeting. The second randomisation will take place later.

Read Also MP: Civil Judge Main Exam HC Allows PwD Candidates With Minimum Required Marks In Screening Test

Under this, EVMs will be allocated polling station-wise. It was told that the first randomisation of 120% BU, 120% CU and 130% VVPAT was done on the basis of availability in the district. Out of this, 20% BU, 20% CU and 30% VVPAT will be kept as reserve. During randomisation, EVMs were distributed assembly-wise.

A total of 2981 BU, 2981 CU and 3228 VVPATs including reserves were allotted at a total of 2486 polling stations of all the 9 assembly constituencies of the district. The first randomisation was done through EVM Management System EMS 2.0 software. At the time of randomisation, this information was given to the representatives of the recognised national political parties present in the meeting.