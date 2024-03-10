Lok Sabha Election 2024: Double Whammy For Congress As It loses Brahmin & OBC Faces | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): It was a double whammy for Congress as two big party leaders Sanjay Shukla and Vishal Patel defected to BJP on Saturday. With both of them leaving Congress, the party has lost its Brahmin face in Shukla and OBC leader in Patel. Shukla was a Brahmin case for party and had contested election against Kailash Vijayvargiya from Indore-I and had also contested the Mayoral election but lost in both with a significant margin.

According to sources, Shukla was under pressure after losing two elections back to back while he was also being served a notice by the administration for recovery of Rs 140 crore in mining case. The former MLA is considered as a political student of Suresh Pachouri who followed his ‘Guru’ in switching sides. Meanwhile, defection of Vishal Patel has surprised the Congress as well as BJP leaders as he was considered as a big leader from Depalpur and has a hold in Patel (Khati) community. Sources said that Sanjay Shukla had led him to join BJP.

It’s hard for Congress to find candidates from Indore-1, Depalpur

With the defection of two former MLAs, Congress also loses its leadership in two major constituencies i.e. Indore-1 and Depalpur. Now, party will have to find new faces to contest elections and there is no other leader of the stature of these two MLAs with the party.

Political equations change in Malwa-Nimar

Along with Pachouri, Shukla, and Patel, the defection of Gajendra Singh Rajukhedi has also given a jolt to Congress in Malwa Nimar region as the party loses one of its tribal leader. The defection of these leaders has also opened gates for other Congress leaders of Malwa-Nimar region, especially from Khargone and Khandwa districts, to switch the sides. BJP and Congress both are expecting that more Congressmen will join BJP before Lok Sabha elections. BJP leader Kailash Vijayavargiya is leading the campaign of pulling prominent Congress leaders to their side.

Unrest in BJP as well

Not only in Congress but the inclusion of Congress leaders in BJP has created unrest in BJP leaders and workers who are associated with the party for many years. BJP leaders are fearful of being neglected by the party with the inclusion of Congressmen.