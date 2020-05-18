Lockdown 4.0 in Indore: Here's all you need to know about the new guidelines

In order to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the district, the administration has decided to seal the borders of Indore Municipal Corporation with rural areas. For the effective monitoring and containment of the disease, the city areas would be divided into three parts. The District police are working on these lines.

With the commencement of lockdown 4.0 from Monday, District Magistrate and Collector Manish Singh issued the detailed guidelines on the day. He has issued an order for exemption under 29 revenue villages located inside the IMC ambit.

He said the IMC borders will be completely sealed from the rural area and strict adherence to this order will be ensured. There will be no restriction on farmers and freight vehicles, which will be bringing in fruits and vegetables to centres located in IMC areas at Bypass and Khandwa road.

Lockdown & curfew continue in city

Except 29 revenue villages located in IMC zones, in the rest of the city, lockdown and curfew will continue. The central part of the city will be strictly focused on, wherein most of the containment areas fall. In its outer areas, medical shops can continue with buisness as usual. He said all patients and their relatives who are going to the hospital for treatment will be allowed to travel on showing related police documents.

Shops will open In gated colonies

*Residential complex located in the areas of 29 revenue villages, gated colonies i.e. premises which are covered with boundary walls and main doors on all sides, which are regularly checked by guards at the entrance, grocery shops, convenience stores, located in these premises Sanchi Point, medical stores, mobile phone shops, repairing shop, laundry etc. can operate between 11 am and 5 pm.

*All remaining industrial units, business institutions, shops etc. can be opened in all rural areas outside the municipal limits with the permission issued earlier. But in rural areas all activities like swimming pools, gyms, restaurants, social gathering etc. will be completely banned.

Lockdown will continue in Mhow, Rau, Depalpur

In semi-urban areas like Mhow, Rau, Betma, Depalpur, Gautampura and Saver, lockdown will continue as usual.

Liquor Shops in rural areas to be reopened soon: Singh

Collector Singh said liquor shops located in the rural areas of the district will be opened shortly. The District Excise Department has been asked to formulate a way for this purpose. He said that it is necessary to improving the revenue collection of the state government also. However, the shops in the urban areas will be closed as usual till lock-down is over.