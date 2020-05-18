Shivraj Singh Chouhan urges Mamata Banerjee to write to Railways for special train between Indore-Kolkata

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan wrote to his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee, requesting her to urge the Ministry of Railways for a Shramik special train between Indore to Kolkata, to enable the return of migrant workers from Bengal, who are stuck in different districts due to the COVID-19 induced lockdown.

"Indore city in Madhya Pradesh is a prominent hub for industries, businesses and educational activities. Many migrant workers from different districts of West Bengal work in Indore in large numbers. Due to the lockdown, these migrant workers want to return to their native places. But due to long-distance and lack of government transport for commute, they are proceeding to their home states on private vehicles, which is costly, uncomfortable and not a safe option," Chouhan's letter to Banerjee, roughly translated to English from Hindi, read.

"Therefore, please write to the Ministry of Railways for running a special train between Indore and Kolkata, for the benefit of migrant workers from West Bengal who want to return home from Indore," the letter said. The government has allowed the operation of Shramik special trains for the purpose of repatriation of stranded people amid the coronavirus lockdown, which has been now extended till May 31.Mamata Banerjee