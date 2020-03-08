Latest coronavirus news in India: Three more samples sent for testing in Indore

Indore: The COVID-19 scare continuous in the city as three more samples of suspected samples have been sent for testing on Sunday. These three patients have been kept in isolation at Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital (MYH).

Meanwhile, the report of the 63-year-old US citizen is pending. She has been kept in isolation at Bombay Hospital.

According to Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Praveen Jadia, “Three more suspected patients have been found in Indore including a 39-year-old male and a 34-year-old female, who returned to India from the US on March 6 and came to Indore via Bombay. Similarly, a 30-year-old male patient returned from Malaysia on February 28 and came to Indore via Bengaluru.”

With this, the district health department has sent 14 samples till date out of which 10 samples have tested negative.

He also added that a special isolation ward has been prepared at MRTB Hospital. “We have not shifted patients there yet but will shift them soon if more suspected patients are found,” Dr Jadia said.

Meanwhile, superintendent of MY Hospital Dr PS Thakur said that they have discharged the patients who returned from Italy on Sunday after they were found negative.

Maintain availability of masks, sanitisers: Drug inspector

Amid news of shortage of hand sanitisers and masks in the market, city drug inspectors held a meeting with Indore Chemist Association and asked them to maintain the stock of masks and sanitisers.

Drug Inspector Rajesh Jinwal asked the association members not to sell a large number of masks and sanitisers to one person. Association also forwarded the message to all chemists and appealed to them to avoid creating any panic situation about COVID-19.