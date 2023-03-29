Ladli Behna Yojana: Lack of online KYC deters beneficiaries from registration in Khargone

Khargone (Maddhya Pradesh): Ladli Behna Yojana beneficiaries faced problems while processing their forms. Many women were unable to register themselves at the portal due to lack of online KYC even having KYC receipt from the bank.

Preeti of Ward no 28 said that she had already completed her e-KYC from a private bank. Ladli Yojana staff denied submitting her application as the portal was not showing any update in the online KYC column. Anita Soni and Ganga Bai of Ward no 20 faced similar issues.

Municipality-based contractual kiosk banking operator Deepak Gupta said, ‘Several women have received KYC acknowledgment but the link is not showing it on the portal. The blunder is caused by a technical glitch. The bank has sought six days to resolve it.’

Women and child development officer Ratna Sharma said that a target of collecting three lakhs applications across the district by April 30 was set by the administration. About 2,800 forms were collected from April 25 to 28 in the city and 31k from all over the district.