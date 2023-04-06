Ladli Behna scheme: Over 2 lakh women submit applications

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Over two lakh women have submitted applications under the Mukhyamantri Ladli Behna Yojana in the district till Wednesday. Applications are being accepted from March 25 and can be submitted till April 30.

Maximum applications in the district have been submitted in the Indore Municipal Corporation area.

Collector Ilayaraja T has directed all the concerned officers to ensure that arrangements at the application submission centres were such that no woman faced any problem.

Extensive arrangements have been made in the district to link the Samagra ID of women with their Aadhaar and activate their KYC by linking their bank accounts with their Aadhaar. Banks were told to have a single window for this work.

As per the information received from the women and child development department office, the work of submitting applications started in the district on March 25. So far 71,293 women have submitted their applications in rural areas of the district. Similarly, 17,108 women have applied in 8 municipal councils of the district and 1,08,430 women in Indore Municipal Corporation area.

According to the official information, 19,617 applications have been submitted in Depalpur janpad panchayat area, 17,355 in Indore rural area, 17,208 in Mhow rural area and 17,113 in Sanwer rural area of the district. Similarly, 1,361 applications have been submitted by women in Nagar Parishad Betma, 1,934 in Cant Board Mhow, 2,085 in Depalpur, 2,062 in Gautampura, 1,383 in Hatod, 660 in Manpur, 2,744 in Mhow village, 2,378 in Rau and 2,501 in Nagar Parishad Sanwer.