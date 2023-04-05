Madhya Pradesh: Sub-inspector arrested from Indore in connection with NHM nursing recruitment paper leak | Representative Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Finding the latest lead in National Health Mission’s Nursing Recruitment paper leak case, Gwalior police have arrested a sub-inspector from Indore on Tuesday night.

Investigation revealed that a hefty amount of Rs 8 lakh was transferred from the account of one of the accused to the account of MP Police Sub-Inspector Shailendra Tomar, posted at PTS Indore.

So far,17 people have been arrested in the case.

Notably, the paper of the National Health Mission's Nursing Recruitment Examination was leaked in the month of February. While investigating the matter, the Gwalior police had registered cases against 16 accused from UP, Delhi, Bhopal etc. and arrested them.

8 accounts were used for transactions

Some people were arrested from Mumbai as it was revealed later that the paper was leaked with the collusion of some people from a company based in the city where the paper was made.

Accounts of eight of the accused were used for transactions in the matter. When these accounts were investigated, it was revealed that there was a transaction of Rs 8 lakh in the sub-inspector's account.

Read Also MP: Gwalior Crime Branch arrests 2 main accused in NHM Contractual Staff Nurse exam paper leak case