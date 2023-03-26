Ladli Behna scheme: Over 13,000 applications submitted in last 2 days

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The implementation of the Mukhyamantri Ladli Behna Yojana started in Indore district on March 25 and the district witnessed more than 13,000 women submitting their applications in the last two days. The process of submitting applications is going on without any hassle.

Collector Illayaraja T has directed all officers concerned to ensure that no woman faces any problem in submitting the application. “Extensive arrangements have been made in the district to link the ID of women with Aadhaar and activate their eKYC by linking their bank accounts with Aadhaar,” he said.

This work is being done by running a campaign. A single window system has been made in banks.

Programme Officer of the Women and Child Development Department, Ramnivas Budholia said that the work of submitting applications started in the district on March 25. “Till Sunday evening, 13,393 women have submitted their applications in two days,” he said.

In the district, the work of submitting applications is going on in all eight city urban bodies, four district panchayats and the municipal area. The last date for submission of the application form is April 30.