Indore: Disheartening to see educated youths disrespecting their parents, says Governor

Governor Mangubhai Patel presents a medal to a topper during convocation at DAVV auditorium on Saturday

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Governor and Chancellor of state universities, Mangubhai Patel, here on Saturday asked graduating students of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya to follow every single word of the pledge they take at the time of receiving their degree at the convocation.

“It is very disheartening to see many students taking a pledge at the convocation that they would worship their parents but later giving no respect to them,” he said while addressing the convocation at DAVV on Saturday.

“If you do not respect your parents, do you think others will do it?” he asked, underlining the need for value-based education.

He said that the children get lessons in values at home but the university should also impart value-based education to them.

The Governor also talked about pollution and climate change problems.

Patel stressed the need for the university to adopt villages. “I have asked all state-run and private universities to adopt at least five villages each year,” he added.

During her address, vice-chancellor Prof Renu Jain talked about the academic and extra-curricular achievements made by the university in the past year and plans. She announced the launch of BSc (Agriculture) and BSc (Food Technology) in the upcoming session.

Registrar Ajay Verma coordinated the programme and proposed the vote of thanks.

AICTE chairman describes DAVV as unique

All Indian Council of Technical Education (AICTE) chairman TG Sitharam described DAVV as unique as students from seven tribal-dominated districts fall under its umbrella. “It caters to the educational needs of an industrialised city like Indore on one hand and tribal and rural districts,” he added.

Modi may require 'Beta Padhao' scheme

As girl students took away most of the gold medals in the convocation, the Governor wondered if the trend continues then someday Prime Minister Narendra Modi would have to launch a ‘Beta Padhao’ scheme.

Jeevan main Mangal ki khoj karna aur bhi badi baat hai..

Calling upon students to expand their horizons beyond their careers, the Governor said that becoming big in life is good but it is bigger to become good in life. “Jaise vigyan madhayam se mangal mein jeevan ki khoj karna achchi baat hai lekin achchi soch yani vivek ke saath jeevan main mangal ki khoj aur bhi badi baat hai,” he said.

All three invitee ministers do not turn up

Higher education minister Mohan Yadav, who was the chief guest of the convocation, water resource minister Tulsiram Silawat and tourism and cultural minister Usha Thakur, who were special guests, did not turn up for the convocation, reasons known best known to the trio.

Three cheers for three girls

While most of the girls walked away with gold medals during the convocation, three girl students got three gold medals each. Vidhi Jain, Shreya Pancheshwar and Setu Vyas bagged three gold medals each whereas Nitant Sharam got two gold and two silver medals. Astha Sharan got two gold medals including one instituted in memory of her grandmother. A total of 101 medals, including 91 gold medals, were given away at the convocation. Apart from this, a total of 142 students were conferred PhD degrees and one female student was given a DLitt degree. Priyanka Pasari the lone student to have completed DLitt in English subject in 59 years of DAVV history was conferred a degree. Apart from this, a total of 76,206 students were bestowed degrees in absentia.