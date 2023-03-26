Indore: Mega event at Pitra Parvat as, led by Sri Sri, thousands chant Hanuman Chalisa four times | Photo: Twitter

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): To showcase the power of Hanuman Chalisa internationally, the Art of Living organised a special event at Pitra Parvat on Saturday. Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, the founder of the Art of Living was present at the event along with thousands of devotees and saints who recited Hanuman Chalisa four times in succession.

BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav and officials of Art of Living were also present at the event. The event was telecasted live in 180 countries, the organisers claimed.

Manoj Rao of Art of Living said, “Sri Sri Ravi Shankar came to Indore by flight on Saturday at 11 am and he was received by mayor Bhargav and Vijayvargiya at the airport.

In the evening, 51,000 devotees and sadhaks participated in the Hanuman Chalisa recitation event at Pitra Parvat. From here he went to Ujjain to pay obeisance to Lord Mahakal.”

Vigyan Bhairav to be organised on grand scale

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar will attend the Vigyan Bhairav programme organised at Brilliant Convention Center on March 26, Sunday. Rao said, “Vigyan Bhairav is said to have been taught by Lord Shiva to Goddess Parvati, and it includes 112 forms of art and meditation methods, through which the common man can experience peace.”

The programme on Sunday will start at 10 am and will continue till the evening.

Yoga and Rudra Puja

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar will also participate in the Yoga Mitra programme organised by mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav on March 27 at Dussehra Maidan where Rudra Puja will be organised.

