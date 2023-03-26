Indore: Sajjan requests CJI to book Modi for his false promises

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Former minister and senior Congress leader Sajjan Singh Verma requested Chief Justice of India to review the case against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and decide whether it is a cognizable offence.

Addressing a press conference on Saturday, Verma said, “I requested the CJI to review Gandhi’s case whether what he had said is a cognizable offence. If yes, then I request him to book Narendra Modi for luring the citizens of the country with false promises in the 2014 elections.”

He said that Modi had made many false promises, like generating two crore jobs every year, doubling the farmers’ income, and giving Rs 15 lakh to everyone in the country.

“He had made 16 false promises during the elections in 2014, and none of them were fulfilled,” Verma said.

He also targeted Union home minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan for increasing crime rate in the state.

“Amit Shah is a ‘wizard’, and since he is now in Madhya Pradesh, he should wield the magic wand to bring down the increasing number of crimes against women, tribals and other oppressed people in the state,” Verma said, sarcastically.

He also expressed concern over the ‘misuse’ of the Enforcement Directorate by the government and said that it might be possible that ED would raid places of Congress leaders in the state.

“Just before the Congress convention, ED had raided the house of Congress leader managing the event. They (BJP government) have made ED a tool, and it might raid MP Congress leaders before the election,” Verma said.

The former minister also took a jibe at BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya for organising various religious programmes and said that he has chosen the right path of spirituality at the right age.

