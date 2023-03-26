Indore: Congress demo on Monday at Regal Square 

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Enraged by the disqualification of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi from Lok Sabha, city Congress leaders have decided to stage a demonstration at Regal Square on March 27.

During a meeting chaired by Indore’s in-charge Mahendra Joshi on Saturday, Congress leaders said that the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi is an example of the tyranny of the BJP government in the Centre.

“There would be no other big jolt to Congress and its workers than this incident. At the time of the disqualification of Indira Gandhi, a huge movement was launched across the nation. Now, we all have to hit roads against the tyranny of the government,” Congress leaders said.

The party in-charge has also asked the leaders to bring at least five people with them to show the party’s strength in the protest.

A large number of Congress leaders including MLAs Vishal Patel, Sanjay Shukla, district president Sadashiv Yadav, Shobha Oza, Pintu Joshi, Chintu Choukse, Swapnil Kothati, Nilabh Shukla, Kiran Jireti, Johar Manpurwala, and others were present.