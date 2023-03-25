Madhya Pradesh: Congress protests against RaGa’s disqualification in Ratlam

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): City Congress on Saturday demonstrated against disqualification of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi from Lok Sabha.

Giving this information, city Congress president Mahendra Kataria said that Congress worked demonstrated at Mhow Road.

Foot march of the Congress workers started from party office and reached Mhow Road where party workers staged protest, added Kataria.

Meanwhile as per Congress press release, a meeting of the city Congress was held in presence of district Congress in-charge Amitabh Mandloi in which speakers opposed disqualification of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi from Lok Sabha.

Mandloi said that party workers were prepared to fight at all level against injustice.

City Congress president Mahendra Kataria alleged that BJP was adopting undemocratic ways to crush opposition. He further alleged that constitutional institutions were passing through critical period. Congress leaders and workers were present in the meeting, it is further informed.

