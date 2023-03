Madhya Pradesh: RMC named after Dr Laxmi Narayan Pandey in Ratlam

FP Photo

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Ratlam Medical College (RMC) will now be known as Dr Laxmi Narayan Pandey Medical College, announced Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday at a state-level program in Neemuch.

Dr Pandey, a former BJP state president, represented the Mandsaur-Neemuch parliamentary constituency for a long time, having been elected eight times as MP from the respective parliamentary constituency. Dr Pandey’s son and sitting MLA from Jaora, Dr Rajendra Pandey, acknowledged CM Chouhan’s decision during the Employment Day program organised at the local Barbad MLA auditorium in Ratlam.

MLA Dr Pandey along with district panchayat president Lalabai Shambhulal Chandravanshi, district panchayat CEO Jamuna Bhide and others were present during the programme.

Late Dr Lakshminarayan Pandey was the companion of various stalwarts including former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, former deputy prime minister LK Advani, former president Shankar Dayal Sharma, senior leader Bhairo Singh Shekhawat, Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia, Murlimnohar Joshi, former chief minister Virendra Kumar Saklecha, Sunderlal Patwa, Kushabhau Thackeray, Sundersingh Bhandari, Pyarelal Khandelwal. He also created history by defeating then-chief minister Kailash Nath Katju.

Expressing happiness, Jaora MLA Dr Rajendra Pandey was welcomed and felicitated by district panchayat president Lalabai Shambhulal Chandravanshi, BJP district president Rajendra Singh Lunera, collector Narendra Kumar Suryavanshi, district panchayat CEO Jamuna Bhide and dignitaries.