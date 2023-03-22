Madhya Pradesh: State sanctions Rs 6.48 crore for more college rooms in Ratlam

Representative Pic/ File Image

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): State government has sanctioned Rs 6.48 crore for construction of additional rooms and library in Government Arts and Science College here.

Giving this information, Ratlam city MLA Chetanya Kashyap said that during a visit of Higher Education Minister Mohan Yadav in Ratlam, demand was raised for construction of additional rooms and a library.

Kashyap added that, under the plan, 10 rooms would be constructed on the first floor of the new building of the college and a modern library would come up on the second floor.

Kashyap added that construction of additional rooms would enable college to launch new courses. Construction of a new library was also urgently needed at the college, as the present one had become dilapidated.

A sanction letter was handed over to the principal of the college, Y K Mishra, in the presence of the college public participation committee president Vinod Karmachandani, BJP general secretary Pradeep Upadhyay and others.