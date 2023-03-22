 Madhya Pradesh: State sanctions Rs 6.48 crore for more college rooms in Ratlam
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: State sanctions Rs 6.48 crore for more college rooms in Ratlam

Madhya Pradesh: State sanctions Rs 6.48 crore for more college rooms in Ratlam

Giving this information, Ratlam city MLA Chetanya Kashyap said that during a visit of Higher Education Minister Mohan Yadav in Ratlam, demand was raised for construction of additional rooms and a library.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, March 22, 2023, 10:08 PM IST
article-image
Representative Pic/ File Image

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): State government has sanctioned Rs 6.48 crore for construction of additional rooms and library in Government Arts and Science College here. 

Giving this information, Ratlam city MLA Chetanya Kashyap said that during a visit of Higher Education Minister Mohan Yadav in Ratlam, demand was raised for construction of additional rooms and a library. 

Kashyap added that, under the plan, 10 rooms would be constructed on the first floor of the new building of the college and a modern library would come up on the second floor. 

Kashyap added that construction of additional rooms would enable college to launch new courses. Construction of a new library was also urgently needed at the college, as the present one had become dilapidated. 

A sanction letter was handed over to the principal of the college, Y K Mishra, in the presence of the college public participation committee president Vinod Karmachandani, BJP general secretary Pradeep Upadhyay and others.

Read Also
WATCH: Ratlam collector warns history-sheeter, '...dare raise an eyebrow and I will destroy you'
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: People seek revocation of ban on sale/purchase of plots in Borkhar village

Madhya Pradesh: People seek revocation of ban on sale/purchase of plots in Borkhar village

Madhya Pradesh: Two arrested with brown sugar worth Rs 90,000 in Meghnagar

Madhya Pradesh: Two arrested with brown sugar worth Rs 90,000 in Meghnagar

Another controversy rocks Mukhyamantri Kanyadaan Yojana in MP: Puri-achchar for baraatis, cashew &...

Another controversy rocks Mukhyamantri Kanyadaan Yojana in MP: Puri-achchar for baraatis, cashew &...

Madhya Pradesh: Friday is the last day for registration of Ladli Behena Yojana E- KYC in Sailana

Madhya Pradesh: Friday is the last day for registration of Ladli Behena Yojana E- KYC in Sailana

Madhya Pradesh: State sanctions Rs 6.48 crore for more college rooms in Ratlam

Madhya Pradesh: State sanctions Rs 6.48 crore for more college rooms in Ratlam