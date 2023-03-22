 WATCH: Ratlam collector warns history sheeter, '...dare raise an eyebrow and I will destroy you'
FPJ Web Desk Updated: Wednesday, March 22, 2023, 07:30 PM IST
Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Ratlam collector Narendra Suryavanshi is making headlines these days for his on-the-spot hearings of people’s complaints. In this regard, a video of the collector is going viral on social media in which he can be seen warning a history sheeter to 'destroy' him if he troubles public.

On Tuesday, during a public hearing, residents met the collector with complaints of history sheeter Ajju Sherani. They accused him of illegally occupying their lands.

Suryavanshi straightup went to meet Sherani along with the complainant. Sherani, on the other hand, started accusing the complainant of occupying his land. This prompted the collector to give a stren warning to him. Suryavanshi said, “You will forget hooliganism. I can make you forget it in two minutes…if you even dare to raise an eyebrow over anyone I will destroy you.”

Collector was praised by CM Chouhan

The police present on the spot later took Ajju Sherani into custody.

Notably, Narendra Suryavanshi recently heaped praises from CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan for helping a tribal family get medical tratment.

MP CM Chouhan praises Ratlam collector for sensitivity towards tribals
