MP CM Chouhan praises Ratlam collector for sensitivity towards tribals

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): A day after Ratlam district collector Narendra Kumar Suryavanshi reached out to the ailing tribal and assured him and his family of full support from the administration, state Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan appreciated the collector’s efforts.

The office of Shivraj Singh Chouhan praised Suryanvashi’s move from the official Twitter handle of the chief minister’s office.

Notably, Free Press has published the news about how Manisha Charpota, a daughter of ailing Bhurji Charpota, a resident of Imlipada Kala village visited the district collector’s office and sought the collector’s help to get medical treatment for her ailing father.

Swung into the matter, the collector along with district panchayat CEO Jamuna Bhide and CMHO Dr Nanaware rushed to the hospital.

The collector saw Bhurji and strictly directed the hospital management that he should be fully treated and every need should be taken care of so that he does not face any kind of problem.

The collector got the patient admitted back to the ICU and told the hospital management that Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is extremely sensitive to other sections as well as the tribal community.

Collector also handed over a cheque of Rs 25,000 to Bhuriji and his family from the Red Cross.

Notably, Bhurji met with an accident recently and since then he is undergoing treatment at the private hospital in Ratlam district headquarters.