Kukshi: 3 booked for death of 4 labourers in wall collapse

Kukshi / Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Kukshi police station has booked three people under Section 299 of the Indian Penal Code which deals with Culpable Homicide for the death of four labourers due to a wall collapse in the area. Reportedly, they were constructing a house adjacent to an old house.

In the case, the owner of the house under construction Sunil , his brother Jitendra who owns a three-storey adjacent house and contractor Sitaram have been named as the accused. Despite knowing that Jitendra's house can fall at any time due to the construction work, the trio did not provide any safety measures for the labourers.

Three of them died on the spot and one while being treated at Barwani hospital.

